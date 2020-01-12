The Twilight Zone has set its season two cast.

CBS All Access' reinterpretation of the iconic sci-fi classic from Jordan Peele has set the first round of actors for its upcoming sophomore season, it was announced Sunday at the winter Television Critics Association press tour.

Morena Baccarin, Colman Domingo, Ethan Embry, Jenna Elfman, Tavi Gevinson, Tony Hale, Abbie Hern, Gillian Jacobs, Sophia Macy, Joel McHale, Chris Meloni, Billy Porter, Jimmi Simpson and Daniel Sunjata are among the new cast members. They will each appear in one episode from the new 10-episode season, which will launch on CBS All Access later this year.

Peele, who hosts, narrates and executive produces The Twilight Zone, wrote an episode for the second season, titled "Downtime." Baccarin, Domingo and Hale star in the hour.

Hollywood stars like Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Seth Rogen, Chris O'Dowd, Sanaa Lathan, Jacob Tremblay, Ginnifer Goodwin, Tracy Morgan, Steven Yeun and Greg Kinnear have previously guest starred.

In the new Twilight Zone, socially relevant themes and issues such as celebrity, fame, police brutality, racial profiling and toxic masculinity are dissected with a fine-toothed comb and garnished with Peele's trademark twist.

Below are details on six episodes of The Twilight Zone season two.

Episode: “Downtime”

Starring Morena Baccarin (The Deadpool franchise, Homeland), Colman Domingo (If Beale Street Could Talk, Fear the Walking Dead) and Tony Hale (Veep, Toy Story 4)

Written by Jordan Peele

Episode: “The Who of You”

Starring Daniel Sunjata (Graceland, Rescue Me), Ethan Embry (Grace and Frankie, Blindspotting), and Billy Porter (Pose, Like a Boss)

Written by Win Rosenfeld

Episode: “A Human Face”

Starring Jenna Elfman (Fear the Walking Dead, Dharma & Greg), Chris Meloni (The Handmaid’s Tale, 42), and Tavi Gevinson (Person to Person, Enough Said)

Written by Alex Rubens

Episode: “8”

Starring Joel McHale (Community, Stargirl)

Written by Glen Morgan

Episode: “Among The Untrodden”

Introducing Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy

Written by Heather Anne Campbell

Episode: “Meet in the Middle”

Starring Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, Black Mirror: USS Callister) and Gillian Jacobs (Community, Love)

Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

