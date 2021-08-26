Kanye West knows how to surprise his fans. After a night of unexpected twists at his third listening event for his forthcoming album, Donda, on Thursday, the artist truly threw fans for a loop when he held a faux wedding ceremony.

During the event, this time held at Soldier Field in West's hometown of Chicago, the artist appeared on the front porch of a recreation of his childhood home which was built in the center of the stadium. After surprising fans with some unannounced guests and unexpected additions to his tracks, West really amped up the drama when he lit himself on fire and was engulfed in flames.

While many fans watching the livestreamed event thought that would be the grand finale, West surprised them all when he was extinguished, and was then joined by a woman who appeared to be his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West.

Kardashian came out dressed in a stunning wedding gown, including a long, face-obscuring white vail, as traditional wedding music played over the loudspeakers.

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also shared the surprising moment, posting pics and clips of the wedding portion of the event to their Instagram stories.

TMZ reports that the woman was Kardashian, but that the wedding ceremony was simply part of the performance, and that the pair -- who share four children and were married for nearly seven years -- have not gotten back together.

That being said, Kardashian has come out to show her support at both of West's other Donda listening events at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, and the pair also recently reunited to grab lunch in Malibu, California, earlier this month. They kept a very low profile while they had several security guards in tow.

A source told ET on Friday that the pair "are on great terms."

"Although they are going through a divorce, the couple still spend time together alone, or with their kids. Kanye lives mostly out of L.A., but when he’s in town they make it a priority to meet up," the source said. "Kim has had the children lately since Kanye has been working on the album... but co-parenting has been going well for the couple."

