Tyler Perry to Receive Humanitarian Award at 2021 Oscars

Tyler Perry will be recognized yet again at a prestigious awards show. The 51-year-old filmmaker, along with the Motion Pictures and Television Fund (MPTF), will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at this year's Oscars.

The Academy notes in a press release that Perry is being honored with this award for his "wide spectrum of charitable and social justice causes has been particularly impactful during the challenges of the past year, addressing economic distress caused by the pandemic, racial reckoning and homelessness in his community."

"There has been such widespread generosity in our industry that limiting the Hersholt Humanitarian Award to one recipient, this year in particular, was impossible. So, we are breaking with tradition and giving two awards to honor that spirit,” said Academy President David Rubin. “Tyler’s cultural influence extends far beyond his work as a filmmaker. He has quietly and steadily focused on humanitarian and social justice causes from the beginning of his career, caring for people who are most often ignored. The work of the MPTF is more vital than ever, and the organization has gone above and beyond to help our community. The sheer number of individuals and families—from every corner of our industry’s workforce—aided during the pandemic and over the last 100 years is nothing short of extraordinary."

This isn't the first big award Perry will have received recently. In September, he accepted the Governors Award at the 2020 Emmys.

Check out Perry add another award to his trophy case when the 93rd Oscars airs live Sunday, April 25 on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tyler Perry Talks Filming in a Pandemic and Turning His Studios Into ‘Camp Quarantine’ (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Tyler Perry Donates $100K to Legal Fund for Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend

Tyler Perry Donates 5K Meals to Atlanta Families at Thanksgiving Event

People's Choice 2020: Tyler Perry Gets People's Champion Award

Related Gallery