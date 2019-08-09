Tyra Banks Returns to Harvard Business School -- See Her Dorm Room!

Tyra Banks is going back to school!

The 45-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Thursday to share a shot of herself in her dorm room at Harvard Business School. In the black-and-white snap, Banks is sitting on her bed with a contemplative look on her face.

"I am sitting in my @harvardhbs dorm pondering the massive undertaking of @ModelLand that launches later this year," she captioned the pic, referencing her upcoming ticketed attraction. "I came to the business school many years ago with the #ModelLand dream in mind and now launch is so close."

"I have returned to school to refresh the knowledge I gained and to make sure I am more than equipped to bring you an attraction like you’ve never experienced before. A place that allows you to be the fantasy version of yourself," she continued. "The genius professors here at #HBS are sharing their world class knowledge so that I can then take that and give YOU what you deserve."

"Thank you to all of the faculty for your tireless teachings and for believing in your students so much," Banks concluded. "I hope to make you proud."

ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with Banks last month, and the model explained Modelland -- a 21,000-square-foot, ticketed attraction that lets people be the dream version of themselves through various interactive entertainment, curated retail and user-generated content -- in more detail.

"It's Harry Potter meets Willy Wonka, meets Disneyland," she shared, before describing the casting process she's undergoing for her new venture.

"I am doing a big search for the very first Modelland models and when I say models, I don't mean professional models that are signed to modeling agencies," Banks said. "I don't mean the stereotype look of what people think a model is. At Modelland, we are redefining what a model is. I am announcing this huge secret project that exists inside of the Modelland universe. It is secret, it is massive and I am ready to change some lives!"

Watch the video below for more on Banks.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Tyra Banks Offers Mini Rihanna Lookalike an Audition in New Modeling Venture (Exclusive)

Tyra Banks Cries Remembering Iconic 1997 'Sports Illustrated' Cover, Pays It Forward in 2019 Shoot (Exclusive)

Tyra Banks Explains Changing Her Modeling Name to 'Banx'

Related Gallery