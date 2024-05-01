Tyra Banks Says She Never Drank Alcohol Until Her 50th Birthday

Tyra Banks is sharing a fun fact!

The former Dancing With the Stars host spoke to People and revealed that in honor of her 50th birthday, she had her first adult drink.

Banks shared that her mother and her best friend flew into Australia -- where Banks lives with her 8-year-old son York, and boyfriend, Louis Bélanger-Martin, and it was during their celebrations when she had her first sip of alcohol.

"My mom and my best friend surprised me there, and it was so magical," the Life Size star tells the publication. "We took a seaplane, had a meal in the middle of nowhere. I even had an alcoholic drink for the first time."

Tyra Banks says she had her first drink of alcohol at 50. - Noam Galai/Getty Images

The liquor wasn't for Banks.

"It wasn't worth it," she says. "I was like, 'This is nasty!'"

In December, the supermodel took to Instagram to mark her milestone birthday with an inspiring message and a House Smize-themed cake.

"50. I can't believe I've been on this earth 🌏that many years. I remember like yesterday my mom's 50th birthday party 🥳 and we celebrated her in the biggest way. It was a big one. And now it's mine," she wrote. "So many fear getting older. That’s understandable. Things just aren't the same anymore. Our bodies. Our energy. Our minds. 🧠 But I gotta say, my mind is FIERCER THAN EVER. Wise, baby. But still… I think we have to look at aging and these big milestone years like, 'I GET to be that age.' A Blessing."

She continued, "If you're younger than me 👧👦, I HOPE you get to reach my age and BEYOND. Because it feels damn good. (What doesn't feel so good is the damn sciatica I got from falling in a scene in Life-Size 2!!! ) Wise words from Auntie TyTy: You don't have to stay stuck. You can start off doing one thing, and as the years go by, you switch that ish up. ➰Yeah, I started in the fashion world and did the whole magazine covers, catwalks and couture 💄 thing and more but I have pivoted, baby. Again. You can 2. Can't stop. Won't stop. You hear me?!"

Banks continued her message by sharing the many talents she unlocked prior to hitting her milestone year such as scriptwriting, fiction writing and creating ice cream.

The supermodel ended her note by encouraging her followers to share their dreams with her.

"So now I'm turning to you," she wrote. "Yeah, it's my birthday but I am curious about YOU. What's YOUR DREAM? Don't sleep on it. 🚫💤 Wake up and DREAM🌞…and share it with me. 👇🏽 2024 is around the corner and we are gonna DREAM really BIG…together. 💛TyTy."

When speaking to People, Banks shared that she is challenging the misconceptions about getting older.

"I could not wait to be 50," she said. "I felt it was a rite of passage to be my true self. I like to challenge misconceptions about aging by saying, 'Child, I'm 50!'"

