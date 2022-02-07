Tyrese Gibson is asking for prayers after revealing that his mother, Pricilla Murray, is in a coma and in ICU after a COVID-19 and pneumonia diagnosis. On Saturday, the Fast and Furious actor shared an emotional post, along with a plea to his followers for prayers.

“My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can’t breathe or even eat on her own……. This has been going on all week I haven’t posted [I’m doing it this time cause I feel helpless this is my cry for help…. I need prayers the most sincere prayers from you prayer warriors…. Hold on mother I’m there by your side in a few days….. God is able to do things, he’s pulled you OUT of a coma before….. Oh God I seen the light things have been going so well…. Now this….,” he wrote.

The 43-year-old actor shared a picture of him sitting on set with his eyes closed. In addition to the message, the star asked for his followers to write their prayers in the comments, calling for “prayer warriors” to keep his family encouraged.

“I feel helpless and need my prayer warriors to cover my mother please please keep her father God she’s got so much more to do…..,” he added. “Amen…. I’m her Baby Boy I don’t know if I will be able to handle this one….Text me don’t call I don’t have any words right now fight mother please fight,” he wrote.



“I never ever ask… #PrayerWarriors we need you now more than ever… Her name is Pricilla Murray…. Amen,” he added.

Following his request, fans and friends took to the comments to share support. “Sending u love and strong prayers Always. Praying GOD will bring her through this 🤍,” Lala Anthony wrote.

“Praying. Warriors prayers❤️❤️❤️,” Viola Davis added.

On Sunday, the Baby Boy actor shared an update. In an Instagram live video from the hospital, Gibson revealed that his mother is in an induced coma, and her vitals are up. The singer shared that he could only spend 30 minutes at a time in the room with her. During the live, Gibson went into the room with his mother and gave her a quick pep talk, although she could not respond.

Before wrapping, the singer thanked his fans for all of the support. "Thank you, thank you for all your prayers. Every breath counts. Thank you, Jesus for every breathe. And thank you for your prayers. I owe you guys. Let's just hope that she gets out of this bed,” he said. “Let’s hope that she can walk again. That she can talk again. I got so much more to do, Ma.”

