Get ready for an epic high-octane thrill ride! Tyrese Gibson is excited for the 10th installment in the Fast & Furious franchise to race into theaters.

Gibson spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier backstage at Byron Allen's TheGrio Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday, and revealed that fans will get a good look at the action-packed Fast X in just a few months.

"This might be an exclusive, and I hope I don't piss nobody off, but the Super Bowl is gonna have the world premiere of the [Fast X] trailer," Gibson shared. "And it's going to be much longer of a trailer than usual!"

Super Bowl LVII will be kicking off on Feb. 12, so fans have less than four months before getting a look at all the long-awaited and star-studded action of the forthcoming film.

"So I'm excited!" Gibson shared. "Jason Momoa, Jason Statham, Vin [Diesel]. Just too much magic!"

"I actually just watched the movie, four days ago," Gibson added, "and it's crazy. That's all I can say, man."

Apart from the franchise's stalwart regulars -- including Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Vin Diesel, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang -- the film is also featuring some returning famous faces and newcomers, including Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, Scott Eastwood, Cardi B, Michael Rooker, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren.

Fast X roars into theaters May 19, 2023. Meanwhile, Byron Allen's TheGrio Awards show is scheduled to air later this year on TheGrio and other AMG platforms.

Charlize Theron Teases Her Possible Future With 'Fast and Furious' Franchise (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Michelle Rodriguez Says She's 'In Awe' of 'Fast X' Action Sequences

Ludacris Teases 'Fast X,' Reflects on Paul Walker's Legacy (Exclusive)

Charlize Theron on Getting to 'Play' in the MCU as Clea

'Fast X': Louis Leterrier to Replace Justin Lin as Director