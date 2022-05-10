U2’s Bono and The Edge Perform in Ukraine Bomb Shelter
Bono and The Edge held a very special concert on May 8. The U2 bandmates showed their support for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion by performing in a subway station in Kyiv which serves as a bomb shelter.
After video of their intimate performance surfaced on Twitter on Sunday night, the musicians tweeted about their time in Kyiv, writing that it was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who had invited them.
"President @ZelenskyyUa invited us to perform in Kyiv as a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people and so that’s what we’ve come to do," read the tweet signed by Bono and The Edge. "#StandWithUkraine."
In video posted by Ukrainian author Olexander Scherba, Bono could be seen singing U2's 1987 hit song, "With or Without You," while The Edge plays guitar. According to Politico, the two were also joined by a singer wearing military fatigues as they sang Ben E. King's “Stand By Me."
Bono and The Edge are among the celebrities who have stepped up and been outspoken in their support for the people of Ukraine after Russian military forces invaded the country on Feb. 22, taking innocent lives and leaving millions to flee their homes. Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Jamie Lee Curtis and many more have all used their platform to help out in any way possible, including raising money and awareness.
Less than two weeks ago, Benedict Cumberbatch opened up about how he had plans to take in a family who was forced to flee the war-torn country.
"They've made it out of Ukraine. I'm monitoring their progress every day," the actor told British news outlet The Sky. "Sadly, they are undergoing some medical treatment. To say anything more about that would be invasion of their privacy, and too much about when they're coming and how that's being managed would invade mine."
To see how other celebrities are showing their support of Ukraine, watch the video below.
