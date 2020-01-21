It's a new year, and a new season of UNHhhh is here to help break down everything to expect now that we've hit the Roaring '20s!

Drag superstars Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova return for the fifth season of their hit WOW Presents web series on Jan. 22 with sickening new looks and some hilarious commentary on the brand new decade.

"I remember being a child and thinking, like, 2020 seems like a year that's forever [away]," Trixie notes in ET's exclusive sneak peek clip of their premiere episode. "That's flying cars, Mama, that's space aliens. Now that we're here, nothing's really changed. I mean, my iPhone lives a little longer, and we have a worse political situation."

"Stalking people is easier," Katya adds, deadpanning, "Sure, I can f**k a hologram, but I'm still feeling just as lonely."

For more on the perils of technological advancement and a debate on the hotness level of Mark Zuckerberg, check out the entire preview clip above.

2020 is bound to be another booked and busy year for the pair, who also lend their hysterical commentary to a Netflix web series, "I Like to Watch." Additionally, Katya is currently featured on RuPaul's new Netflix series, AJ and the Queen, and Trixie is preparing to release her third album, Barbara, on Feb. 7 after launching her own makeup brand, Trixie Cosmetics, last year.

However, Trixie told ET last fall that, despite sold-out tours, major acting gigs, successful business ventures and more, UNHhhh remains her and Katya's favorite part of their professional lives.

"For both of us, that YouTube series is what we live for," she said. "It's both of our favorite thing to do. And so we're filming season 5 now, and unless the views stop rolling in, we're not gonna stop."

UNHhhh season 5 premieres Jan. 22 on WOW Presents Plus.

