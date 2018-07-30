‘Unspeakable Crime: The Killing of Jessica Chambers’ First Look (Exclusive)

Oxygen is expanding its true crime lineup with the new original series Unspeakable Crime: The Killing of Jessica Chambers.

ET has your exclusive first look at the new show, which will examine the life and murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers, a Mississippi teen who was doused with gasoline and set on fire in December 2014. Inspired by the reporting of BuzzFeed News investigative reporter Katie J.M. Baker, award-winning filmmaker Joe Berlinger explores the events directly before and after Chambers’ murder, which gained national attention. The five-part series also follows the trial of her accused murderer, Quinton Tellis. The documentary asks the big question: Do they have the right man?

Combining interviews with those who know Chambers and Tellis best with investigator accounts, it aims to expose the truth of what really happened. Watch the limited series’ trailer here:

“This case has many layers of mystery, but at the heart of it all, it’s about finding justice.” Rob Aissa, Executive Vice President of Original Programming and Development at Oxygen Media, said in a statement to ET. “BuzzFeed Studios, Joe Berlinger and Wilshire Studios have done a beautiful job telling Jessica’s complex story in real time, and in the end, we hope to find peace for her family and her community.”

Unspeakable Crime: The Killing of Jessica Chambers premieres Saturday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. ET on Oxygen.

