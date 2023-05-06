A heated argument between Usher and Chris Brown allegedly turned violent early Saturday morning, resulting in the "U Got It Bad" singer ending up with a bloody nose and bruised ribs.

TMZ on Saturday published a video purporting to show the war of words between the singers that led to the alleged violent encounter. ET has reached out to reps for Brown and Usher for comment.

The outlet reported, citing the video and witnesses at the event, that Brown had approached Teyana Taylor and became miffed when she ignored him. It's reported that Brown, who was celebrating his 34th birthday Friday night at Skate Rock City in Las Vegas, wanted Taylor thrown out of the party, but Usher intervened in her defense, and that's when things went south.

In the video, you can see Usher trying to deescalate the situation, to no avail. The outlet reported Brown started cursing out Taylor before directing his anger at Usher. TMZ goes on to report, citing sources, that Brown and his crew left the skating rink, only for Usher to follow in pursuit. The outlet goes on to report that, after going behind a string of charter buses, Usher emerged a short time later with a bloody nose.

What's more, B.Scott reported that Usher also suffered bruised ribs. TMZ would later confirm B. Scott's reporting that drama between Brown and Taylor stemmed from Brown's AMAs performance -- which included a Michael Jackson tribute -- getting scrapped at the last minute last year. So, where does Taylor fit in all of this? TMZ reports Brown went after her because she was involved in the planning of that performance "but something went awry before the day of"the performance.

Usher and Brown have been longtime friends and have performed together onstage more than a handful of times.

In fact, they're scheduled to headline Usher's "Lovers and Friends" concert in Vegas on Saturday night. TMZ reports Usher will power through and perform as scheduled.

No word yet on whether Brown will follow suit.

