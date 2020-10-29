Vanessa Bryant is making sure her youngest daughter will be represented by her late husband's trust.

Back in March, Vanessa filed legal documents seeking to add her and Kobe Bryant's youngest daughter, 1-year-old Capri, to the legal trust established by the late NBA icon to provide for his family in the event of his death. According to new court documents filed on Wednesday, the court granted Vanessa's petition to add Capri to Kobe's trust. New language will now be added to the documents to include Capri.

The trust was first created in 2003, and amended several times throughout the years, usually following the birth of each of their children. It was last legally amended in 2017, prior to the birth of Capri.

The news comes just a few weeks after Vanessa celebrated the Lakers' championship victory over the Miami Heat.

"Go Lakers!" Vanessa wrote on her Instagram Stories, alongside a photo of her late husband. "Wish Kobe and Gigi were here to see this."

The win came several months after Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash, along with seven others, in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 16. It marked the Lakers' first championship victory since 2010, when Kobe and Pau Gasol led the team to beat the Boston Celtics.

Kobe's memory was honored throughout the course of the NBA finals. During Game 5, for example, the team wore Kobe-inspired Black Mamba uniforms. LeBron James also opened up about honoring the memory of the Lakers legend after the team secured their place in the finals.

LeBron reflected on how the Lakers icon's death galvanized the team and honoring his memory propelled them throughout the season.

"We got as close as you possibly can be, when that moment happened," LeBron said of the tragedy. "It brought the whole basketball world close as well, but when you're internal and it hits home, it just means that much more and we locked in from that very moment in saying, 'This is bigger than us.'"

Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to Husband Kobe and Daughter Gianna After Lakers Win 2020 NBA Finals



