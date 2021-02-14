Everlasting love. Vanessa Bryant is honoring Kobe Bryant's memory with some sweet Valentine's Day posts.

Vanessa took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet throwback snapshot of herself and her husband from many years ago, hugging and smiling for the camera.

In the pic, Kobe has his arms wrapped around her as she sports a pair of white bunny ears.

"Happy Valentine’s Day Boo-Boo. I love you for now, forever and for always. ❤️ @kobebryant #TiAmo," Vanessa wrote.

She also shared another throwback from over a decade ago, which shows her giving her husband a ride home from the airport after giving him a lovely Valentine's Day surprise.

"2000 ❤️🏆 Thx for sending me this pic @adbphotoinc. Took me back to the day I gave @kobebryant roses when I picked up from the airport. #LA," she wrote.

Vanessa later shared a snapshot to her Instagram story showing four stunning arrangements of roses in various shades of pinks and reds. Each arrangement was meant for each of the couple's daughters -- including Gianna Bryant, who died with her father in the tragic helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020.

"4 flower bouquets for Nani, Gigi, B.B and Koko (Just like Daddy always ordered for them). #Traditions," Vanessa wrote. "@Kobebryant set the bar high. The best #GirlDad."

