Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's Bad Boys crew just got bigger.

Vanessa Hudgens, as well as Riverdale star Charles Melton and Alexander Ludwig, have joined the cast of Bad Boys 4 Life, Variety reports. Hudgens, 30, confirmed the casting on Thursday, taking to Instagram Story to share the news. "Stoked," she wrote on her photo.

Hudgens, Ludwig, and Melton are set to play a modern, highly specialized police unit that collides with the old school Bad Boys, Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence), when a new threat emerges in Miami, per the trade.

Last month, Smith confirmed Bad Boys 3 with an epic reunion video. "It's official, baby!" Smith raved in the clip shared to his Instagram. "Bad Boys 3 is happening, it's official! Y'all can't handle no more of that."

The first two films in the highly lucrative franchise were released in 1995 and 2003. The third has been in development since 2008, and will finally start shooting next month. The cop-comedy, helmed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, is slated to be released on Jan. 17, 2020.

This new film isn't the only Bad Boys project in the works. Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba are co-starring in the Bad Boys TV spinoff, L.A.'s Finest. Union will be reprising her character, Special Agent Sydney "Syd" Burnett, from the movie's 2003 sequel, where she played the sister of Lawrence’s character.

As for Alba, she'll be playing Detective Nancy McKenna, a single mom and former military police officer.

ET spoke with Union earlier this year, where she dished on what fans can expect. Watch below to hear what she shared.

