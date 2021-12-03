We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Vintage lovers, rejoice. Fabletics has just launched its first-ever lifestyle collection, Velour. With actress Vanessa Hudgens as the face of the marketing campaign, it's no surprise we're obsessed with the wide array of functional and fabulous 70’s-inspired pieces. The fashion-forward activewear brand is taking a leap into lifestyle, giving customers a whole new way to way to enjoy velour and taking loungewear to the next level with effortlessly cool vintage styles. It’s a vibe.

The Velour collection is filled with amazing retro-chic looks, including a mix of familiar best-selling styles and brand-new silhouettes. Available in sizes XXS-4X, the line boasts everything from a velour bike short, the first in Fabletics’ catalog, to pocketed joggers to bodysuits. While the collection pays tribute to the era of disco with high-waisted, wide-legged and head-to-toe velour styles, it looks modern and fresh with its bold color options.

"The pieces are so fun -- fun to touch, fun to wear and definitely fun to style," Hudgens said in the official press release. "Each look is bold, colorful, exciting -- and best of all, comfortable."

Each piece is made with lightweight and velvety soft fabrics, ensuring the perfect balance between comfort and style. It's ready to keep you warm and trendy during the long winter months.

If you’re not already one of Fabletics’ 2 million loyal VIP members, now is the perfect time to sign up. For Cyber Week, everything online is 80% off for new VIP members and 2 for $24 bottoms, only until Dec. 13.

Below, shop some of ET’s favorite looks from the new collection and transport yourself back to the ‘70s. We’ll see you there!

