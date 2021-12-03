Sponsored by Fabletics

Vanessa Hudgens Introduces Retro-Inspired Velour Collection with Fabletics

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Vanessa Hudgens Fabletics Velour
Fabletics

Vintage lovers, rejoice. Fabletics has just launched its first-ever lifestyle collection, Velour. With actress Vanessa Hudgens as the face of the marketing campaign, it's no surprise we're obsessed with the wide array of functional and fabulous 70’s-inspired pieces. The fashion-forward activewear brand is taking a leap into lifestyle, giving customers a whole new way to way to enjoy velour and taking loungewear to the next level with effortlessly cool vintage styles. It’s a vibe.

The Velour collection is filled with amazing retro-chic looks, including a mix of familiar best-selling styles and brand-new silhouettes. Available in sizes XXS-4X, the line boasts everything from a velour bike short, the first in Fabletics’ catalog, to pocketed joggers to bodysuits. While the collection pays tribute to the era of disco with high-waisted, wide-legged and head-to-toe velour styles, it looks modern and fresh with its bold color options. 

"The pieces are so fun -- fun to touch, fun to wear and definitely fun to style," Hudgens said in the official press release. "Each look is bold, colorful, exciting -- and best of all, comfortable." 

Each piece is made with lightweight and velvety soft fabrics, ensuring the perfect balance between comfort and style. It's ready to keep you warm and trendy during the long winter months. 

If you’re not already one of Fabletics’ 2 million loyal VIP members, now is the perfect time to sign up. For Cyber Week, everything online is 80% off for new VIP members and 2 for $24 bottoms, only until Dec. 13. 

Below, shop some of ET’s favorite looks from the new collection and transport yourself back to the ‘70s. We’ll see you there!

Velour Zip-Up Wide-Legged Onesie
Onesie
Fabletics
Velour Zip-Up Wide-Legged Onesie
Look effortlessly retro in this chic wide-legged jumpsuit.
$90$18
Luxe Velour Jogger
jogger
Fabletics
Luxe Velour Jogger
These stylish joggers are perfect for any occasion from cozy night in, to crazy night out.
$70$14
Wander Velour Cropped Puffer Jacket
Puffer Jacket
Fabletics
Wander Velour Cropped Puffer Jacket
Keep warm and cozy this winter with this ultra-soft cropped puffer.
$90$18
High-Waisted Velour Bike Short 9"
Bike Short
Fabletics
High-Waisted Velour Bike Short 9”
Want to swap out your bike shorts with something a little warmer? Try out these high-waisted ones in super-soft velour.
$45$9
Gigi Velour Bodysuit
Bodysuit
Fabletics
Gigi Velour Bodysuit
This bodysuit turns any outfit into a statement. Our tip: wear it with the Luxe Velour Joggers and make a chic head-to-toe velour look.
$65$13
Emma Velour Legging
Leggings
Fabletics
Emma Velour Legging
These velour leggings take any outfit up a notch with their retro texture.
$66$13
Oasis Twist Velour Sports Bra
Sports Bra
Fabletics
Oasis Twist Velour Sports Bra
Show off in this twist-top sports bra, a statement piece for any outfit. 
$60$12
Composure Two-Piece Outfit
2-Piece Outfit
Fabletics
Composure Two-Piece Outfit
Make it a vibe with this two-piece ensemble, or wear them separately to spruce up your holiday looks.
$105
Velvet Yarn Knit Beanie
Beanie
Fabletics
Velvet Yarn Knit Beanie
Stay warm even on the coldest days of the year with this velvet knit beanie, available in four bold colors.
$30$6
Velour Sock
Socks
Fabletics
Velour Sock
Kick up your feet in front of the fire with these ultra-soft velour socks and give your feet the care they deserve.
$17$3
3-Pack Velour Hair Tie
Scrunchie
Fabletics
3-Pack Velour Hair Tie
Don't miss out on velour accessories! This three-pack of scrunchies make any ponytail look celebration-worthy.
$20$4

 

