Vanessa Marcil is remembering Tyler Christopher. Following the actor's death on Oct. 31, his former fiancé took to her Instagram Story to share throwback photos with him.

In the pics, Marcil and Christopher can be seen walking red carpets, posing for magazine spreads, smiling in personal snapshots and cuddled up together.

Instagram / Vanessa Marcil

The pair co-starred on General Hospital in the late '90s, with Marcil playing Brenda Barrett and Christopher starring as Nikolas Cassadine.

After Marcil and Christopher ended their engagement, he went on to marry Eva Longoria in 2002. They split two years later, and Christopher tied the knot again, marrying Brienne Pedigo in 2008. The pair, who called it quits in 2021, share two kids.

Maurice Benard confirmed Christopher's death on Oct. 31, noting that his General Hospital co-star died after a "cardiac event" at his apartment in San Diego, California.

The San Diego Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Christopher was found at his San Diego home on Tuesday morning. According to their press release, the actor was found unresponsive in his bedroom by a friend who went to his apartment to check on him. He was confirmed dead on the scene by paramedics.

"We are forever grateful for Tyler’s contribution to Days of our Lives," Corday Productions, who produce Days of Our Lives, told ET in a statement. "Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathies go out to his family. The world has lost an enormous talent."

Then, in a statement shared with ET, General Hospital EP Frank Valentini shared his condolences to Christopher's family.

"I am heartbroken over the news of Tyler Christopher's passing. He was kind, an incredible actor, and dear friend, who was beloved by our GH family and fans of Nikolas Cassadine," Valentini wrote. "On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, our heartfelt sympathies go out to his loved ones during this difficult time."

During his two-decade run on General Hospital, Christopher earned four Daytime Emmy nominations. In 2016, he won the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for the show.

As for his role on Days of Our Lives, that earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination. He also appeared on shows Angel, Charmed, JAG and Felicity.

