More than 30 years after her first music release, Vanessa Williams remains iconic!

The 61-year-old actress and singer proves without a doubt that she hasn't missed a step in her new pop-dance track, "Legs (Keep Dancing)" -- poking fun at her age in the lyrics while inciting the envy of decades-younger viewers by flaunting her ageless gams and on-point dance moves in the accompanying music video.

"They say the legs are the last to go / I'mma keep dancing," Williams croons in the new track, her first original music since 2009. "I've got work left to do, and I'm not close to through / Not while I've still got these legs!"

The instantly-viral track had social media in a spiral, with fans posting, "Vanessa Williams just dropped a new song and video!!!!!! 61 y’all oh you pop girls are in danger."

Another wrote, "I listened to this all morning. This is a bump of Kylie, and a shot of Donna Summer. Vanessa Williams the queen that you are!"

Williams announced "Legs" earlier this month, sharing on Instagram, "Finally my new music is coming out! Been 15 years since the last album but the time is right... Called my old team up who've been creating with me for years. Still here, still standing , still kicking in fact …about to give em Hell again ✨."

In a press release about the single, Williams noted that the title was inspired by her late co-star, Diahann Carroll, whose 2008 memoir was titled The Legs Are The Last To Go.

"Diahann played my mother in a movie I produced, The Courage to Love, and has always been a huge inspiration for me," she noted. "I remember seeing her talking to Oprah about her autobiography. She spoke so beautifully and confidently about her age and power and the fact that beauty fades but your legs give you strength and are the last to go."

Additionally, the longtime performer is taking the reins behind the scenes this time around, with her own recording label, Mellian Music.

"What a joy it is to be making new music behind the [mic] again with old friends," Williams shared at the launch of her new projects. "There's a certain comfort in creating new works in the studio while reminiscing about how so many years in this business have brought successes, excitement, and lasting memories. Always moving forward is what drives me. Every challenge is exciting. And more new music to share with my fans is the fuel that lights my fire."

Williams isn't just making a comeback in pop music these days. She also recently signed on to play bad b**ch boss Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada's musical debut on London's West End.

The upcoming rendition features a score by Elton John, lyrics by Shaina Taub, a book by Kate Wetherhead, and direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell. The show is set to debut in October 2024 -- with Williams sharing a sneak peek at a song titled "House of Miranda" on social media last month.

The actress and performer made her Broadway return in 2022, playing a fictitious first lady in POTUS, a comedy from playwright Selina Fillinger.

“It is really wonderful to be a part of something that is so innovative,” she told ET at the time of the ensemble production directed by Susan Stroman and also starring Julianne Hough, Julie White, Lea DeLaria, Lilli Cooper, Rachel Dratch and Suzy Nakamura.

