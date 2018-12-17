Verizon Is Helping Capture Holiday Memories

Verizon is helping folks capture sweet holiday memories with the Google Pixel 3 and the new Palm. ET teamed up with Verizon to kick off its holiday carnival in Studio City, California, where Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight got to capture the night's festivities.

Keltie and Kevin were on the scene with their new Verizon devices. Keltie used the Palm and noted that the size of the Palm conveniently fits into her stylish clutch, letting her leave her larger phone at home. Since the Palm shares the Verizon smartphone’s number, this means all calls and texts can be synced.

Kevin, using the Google Pixel 3, snapped photos throughout the event, and took advantage of the Group Selfie feature to capture an epic ET staff photo. Google Pixel 3 provides users with free unlimited photo and video storage, so they never have to worry about running out of memory or losing their precious moments.

The Google Pixel 3 and the new Palm are available exclusively at Verizon. For great holiday deals for everyone on your list, visit their website.

