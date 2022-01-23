Vicki Gunvalson is going to be a grandma -- again!

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum took to Instagram over the weekend to share photos from the baby shower she threw daughter, Briana Culberson, ahead of welcoming her fourth child. Briana, who is expecting her first daughter, is already a mom to three boys, Troy, 9, Owen, 7 and Hank, 14 months, who she shares with her husband, Ryan.

"So fun showering my beautiful daughter for her baby girl due soon," Vicki captioned the pics, taken at Farmhouse on North in Barrington, Illinois. "May the Lord bless you with a healthy happy baby girl."

Later in the caption, the former reality TV star revealed that her niece is also pregnant, and due within weeks of Briana's daughter.

"My sister @lisa.bussenger daughter is pregnant and they are due just a few weeks apart. #babies #showeringwithlove #babygirl #moms ☔️🎀💞," she added, along with a photo of her and her sister posing alongside their pregnant daughters.

instgram/vickigunvalson

The proud grandma shared more from the baby shower on her Instagram story, including a selfie of herself and Briana with the caption," My baby girl is having a baby girl ❤️."

More videos from the pink-themed party showed Briana celebrating with friends and family and opening presents.

The couple revealed that they were expecting in August, just nine months after welcoming their son, Hank. Ryan took to Instagram to share their pregnancy announcement, sharing an image of a paper clips to share the happy news.

"The grand finale coming March!," the Marine Corps veteran wrote.

A month later in September, Ryan revealed that his wife was expecting a baby girl, showing off a pink hue of smoke amidst a slew of pink and blue balloons.

Briana and Ryan, who recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, tied the knot in October 2011 in Santa Barbara, California.

RELATED CONTENT

'RHOC' Alum Vicki Gunvalson Reveals Secret Two-Year Cancer Battle

Vicki Gunvalson's Daughter Briana Culberson Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

Vicki Gunvalson's Daughter Briana Culberson Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Ryan

Dorinda Medley Teases 'a Couple Disruptions' With Vicki Gunvalson on All-Stars 'Housewives' Show This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery