George Lopez is sharing a special message on Día de Muertos.

The actor guest stars on Victor and Valentino for their upcoming Day of the Dead episode. Lopez voices Jose Guadalupe Posada, creator of the calavera images associated with the Latin American holiday, which is celebrated Nov. 1 and Nov. 2. ET has an exclusive sneak peek at his appearance in the episode "Finding Posada."

The clip begins with Victor and Valentino learning about Día de Muertos and going in search of Jose to help them decorate their family's ofrenda. When they meet the artist, he shares the meaning behind his creations.

"I draw calaveras as a reminder that rich or poor in death we're all equal," Lopez's character relays. Watch the clip above.

In "Finding Posada," Grandma Chata leaves it to Victor and Valentino to decorate their family ofrenda for Monte Macabre’s Día de Muertos festival. The two then set out to win the "Best Ofrenda" grand prize and go in search of the legendary artist to help them.

Lopez's episode of Victor and Valentino airs Monday, Nov. 1 on Cartoon Network.

