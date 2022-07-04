Victoria and David Beckham Celebrate 23rd Wedding Anniversary 'They Said It Wouldn't Last'
David and Victoria Beckham are celebrating their lasting romance! On Monday, the former soccer player and Spice Girl celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary with sweet tributes. “They say he isn’t funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn’t last 😂 Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!! 💕,” Victoria wrote next to a photo of her and David smiling.
The designer kept the tributes for her man going on her Instagram Stories. In a photo featuring her and David cozied up at dinner, Victoria penned another note to her husband.
“@davidbeckham you are my everything! I love you so much.”
David kept the romance going with a throwback clip of him and Victoria in the early stages of their romance, being interviewed by Ali G.
When the character -- played by Sacha Baron Cohen -- asked the pair where they met, Victoria replied that they met at a soccer game. When David, who was one of the sport’s biggest stars, asked if he was “into” Victoria’s group, the Spice Girls, he gave an answer that melted her heart.
“No, but I was into Posh,” David said referring to Victoria’s stage name. Along with the video, David dedicated a sweet tribute to his love.
“No but I was into Posh🖤.. 23 years ago today Posh became Mrs Beckham , but she will always be Posh ❤️ Happy Anniversary WOW 23 years & 4 beautiful kiddies ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you , we all love you ❤️ @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”
David, 47, and Victoria, 48, got engaged in 1998, before officially saying “I do” during a lavish ceremony in 1999. Since their love story began, the pair have welcomed children, Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper 10.
The couple’s sons took to their respective Instagram's to celebrate their parent’s love. "Happy anniversary @victoriabeckham @davidbeckham I love you guys,” Cruz wrote on top of his mother’s anniversary post.
“Happy anniversary to the best parents in the world I love you so much @davidbeckham @victoriabeckham,” Romeo wrote next to a photo of him smiling with his parents.
