Harper Beckham is a total fashionista.

Victoria and David Beckham's 10-year-old daughter rocked a stylish dress from her famous mom's fashion line. The former Spice Girl shared a photo of Harper wearing a purple dress with black lace trimming, while posing with David.

"Harper and daddy (with a major tan going on!!)💕 x kisses @davidbeckham x," Victoria captioned the sweet father-daughter snap. Fans recognized Harper's ensemble from Victoria's 2021 spring-summer collection.

In her Instagram Story, the fashion designer confirmed that the dress was custom-made for her daughter.

Instagram Story

Victoria wore the lilac dress for a photoshoot for her cosmetics line. In May, she posted a photo of herself wearing the piece.

The Beckhams are also parents to sons Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 16.

Earlier this month, on July 10, Victoria celebrated her little girl's 10th birthday by posting an adorable throwback video.

"Happy 10th birthday Harper Seven, the most beautiful young lady inside and out. Kind, loving, caring and sweet. Our everything 💕we love you so so much x Can’t believe you are 10 years old today!! 😇 x," she captioned the clip.

The former soccer star also celebrated his "pretty lady's" birthday with a black-and-white photo of the two.

"Happy 10th birthday to my pretty lady ❤️ to the girl with the biggest heart and the sweetest smile ❤️ we love you so much big girl ❤️ please stop growing .. Love you #HarperSeven ❤️," he wrote.

For more on the Beckham family, see below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Victoria Beckham Gives Daughter Harper a Sweet Spice Girls Nickname

Victoria and David Beckham’s Daughter Harper Gets a Hug From Justin Bieber During London Concert

David and Victoria Beckham's Kids Harper and Cruz Get Baptized -- See Who Their Famous Godparents Are

David Beckham Reveals an Adorable Detail From His First Date With Wife Victoria (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery