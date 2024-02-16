Victoria Beckham Reacts to Possibly Becoming a Grandmother

The next time someone wants to have a conversation with Victoria Beckham about the idea of becoming a grandmother, they better have Nelly's 2002 hit, "Hot in Herre," on standby. The subject's sensitive and sweat-inducing.

The topic came up when Posh Spice sat down with Vogue for an all-encompassing interview, which included asking her if she's excited to be a grandmother -- when that time arrives, of course. Victoria and David Beckham share sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper, 12, but Brooklyn's the one who has already tied the knot with Nicola Peltz, meaning that the next natural step for the couple would be expanding the family.

Just not yet.

"Jesus. What?! Woo. Hang on. I don't think it's happening just yet, unless you guys know something that I don't, it's not happening just yet," Victoria responds hilariously while clearly taken aback by the question.

"The last time I was with [Vogue editor] Anna [Wintour] I was like, 'Anna, what do your grandchildren call you?' And she said to me, 'Anna.' And I was like, well that is very elegant, so maybe I'll take that route," Victoria continues. "But it's not happening just yet. But, you know, hopefully one day if I am blessed, then that would be wonderful. But we're not there just yet!"

She then immediately adds, "Christ, it's hot, guys. It's hot in here! What's happening?!"

Victoria was also asked about relationship advice she dishes to her children. If anyone can dish that kind of advice it's Victoria, who has been married to David for more than two decades.

"I think you just gotta be there for them," she says when asked if she offers her kids advice. "Communication is key and be there to support them, support him and Nicola. I don't like to offer advice. I'm always just there. Me and David we're always just there."

RELATED CONTENT: