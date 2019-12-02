Vikings is back -- and so is Ivar the Boneless.

Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) managed to escape Bjorn's (Alexander Ludwig) army after his defeat in Kattegat in the season five finale, but he might not be out of the woods just yet.

Only ET has an exclusive first look at the upcoming season six premiere of the History hit, during which Ivar finds himself in Kievan Rus (modern-day Russia), facing a possible new foe -- or friend.

"I've heard of you, Ivar the Boneless," Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky) says in the clip, staring intensely at the viking as he cleans the blood of his hands. "Your fame has traveled along the silk road like honey, beeswax, furs and slaves. But why do you travel along it now, without announcing yourself, like a thief?"

"I lost my kingdom to my brothers," Ivar replies. "I am nothing and I have nothing to offer you, Prince Oleg. It was not my intention to trouble you with my presence."

Oleg's interest is piqued. "Where were you going?" he asks.

"Nowhere. I have no plans," Ivar says, deciding to answer honestly. "I am simply fleeing the retribution of my brothers."

"Well, you're here now," Oleg concedes. "Who knows if your presence will trouble me. Let us see."

In an interview with ET last year, Vikings creator Michael Hirst teased that season six would see "different aspects of Ivar."

"He's going to be very vulnerable. He's going to be in a totally alien environment in which he is really trying to fight to stay alive," he revealed. "He is challenged like never before. He's with someone who's actually more powerful, more cruel, more ruthless than he ever was, and he has to try to survive this."

"But also, he forms a new relationship, which is completely different from any relationship he's had before, in which he is fatherly, in which he's emotional, in which he is sensitive, in which you engage with him in a totally different level," Hirst shared. "He's still Ivar, he's such a wonderful character, but he's a different Ivar, he's a more sympathetic Ivar and I think the fans are going to love these new faces that he wears, these new elements to his personality that you see. It's really interesting."

Vikings returns with a two-hour season premiere on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on History.

