Get ready to say your goodbyes.

History's hit show, Vikings, is set to end after its upcoming sixth season, the network confirms to ET. Deadline was first to report the news. Vikings, which is currently airing the second half of its fifth season, has finished filming its 20-episode season six, expected to air later this year.

According to Deadline, however, there is hope for the Vikings story to continue. The outlet reports that History, Vikings creator Michael Hirst and MGM Television are in talks about a possible spinoff series.

Vikings debuted in 2013, centering on the journey of Viking hero Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) and his family. Ragnar died in season four, but the series continued, with a focus on Ragnar's sons, including Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) and Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen).

While season five is set to air its finale this month, if we know anything about Vikings, it's that the show will go out with a bang. Season six will feature an episode directed by star Katheryn Winnick.

"Directing was one of the most challenging yet the most rewarding experience of my life. It was a huge undertaking to take on, especially on the massive show of Vikings, with hundreds of cast members and the epic scale of everything, and the success of the show," she recently told ET. "I couldn't be more proud of my episode, so I feel grateful that I got the opportunity to do it."

As for what fans can expect ahead of the season five finale, Hirst told ET that there's a game-changing twist on the way.

"There is an extraordinary twist right at the end of the season, which brings about a change that you just haven't seen coming, that seemed impossible," he teased in November. "So basically, you will experience, as you watch it, very unexpected twists and turns. But right at the end, there is something that -- a story changing, and you can't see that coming."

Vikings airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on History. See more on the show in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Vikings' Star Katheryn Winnick Breaks Down Show's Big Death -- and Her Character's Cliffhanger! (Exclusive)

'Vikings' Boss on the 'Twists and Turns' of Season 5B Premiere (Exclusive)

'Vikings': Clive Standen on How a Secret First Season Moment Paved the Way for Rollo's Return (Exclusive)

Related Gallery