The upcoming Fast and Furious film is going to feature some familiar faces.



On Monday morning, Vin Diesel, one of the epic franchise’s stars and producers, posted a video of himself standing before a barren landscape, where he discussed who’s going to be in the ninth installment.



"Week three. Fast 9. Here on set. We’ve got a lot of the original cast here, including Oscar winners like Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren," he tells the camera. "Uh…a few new surprises, including John Cena, who I believe is going to completely shine in this movie."

As fans will remember, Theron played Cipher, a cyberterrorist who managed to break up the team in The Fate of the Furious. As for Mirren, she also briefly appeared in the most recent sequel as Deckard and Owen Shaw’s (Jason Statham and Luke Evans) mother, Magdalene Shaw. She’s also slated to reprise the character in the spinoff Hobbs & Shaw this summer.

The film's cast will also include franchise regulars like Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges and Nathalie Emmanuel.



In 2016, Mirren spoke with ET about getting the opportunity to join the action franchise, admitting it’s something she’d been after for a while.



"I've always wanted to be in a Fast and Furious movie but they've never asked me," Mirren said. "I don't understand why!"

Following the eighth film, Theron also stated that Diesel kisses "like a dead fish," adding that she prefers "more movement."

"I'm the crazy chick that’s doing this horrible thing to him and, as he should've, his character is just standing there frozen, like a dead fish," she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2017.

When Diesel also visited the daytime talk show, he offered a rebuttal, telling DeGeneres: "What?! C'mon, guys! Do I look like a dead fish?! First of all, you don't come on Ellen with the wonderful animation of Finding Dory and compare me to a dead fish."



Fast & Furious 9 arrives in theaters on May 20, 2020.

