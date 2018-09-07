Vince Vaughn Charged With DUI

UPDATE:

Vaughn has been charged with a misdemeanor DUI.

Th actor was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, driving with .08 blood alcohol content or higher and refusing to comply with a police officer or submit to an inspection. Vaughn is expected to be arraigned on Monday. If convicted as charged, he faces up to 360 days in county jail.

(This story was originally published at June 11, 2018 at 1:24 p.m. PT)

Vince Vaughn was arrested early Sunday morning, ET can confirm.

A public information officer with the Manhattan Beach Police department tells ET that the actor was arrested for a DUI. According to court records, Vaughn was released on $5,000 bail.

In a press release, the Manhattan Police Department said that at approximately 12:30 a.m. on June 10, Vaughn entered the DUI checkpoint on Artesia Blvd. at Prospect Ave. and was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence. Vaughn was released after being issued a citation to appear in court.

Earlier this week, the Manhattan Beach Police Department posted a press release on their Facebook page about the checkpoint, which was put in place Saturday night from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

"The intent of the checkpoint is to encourage sober designated drivers," read the statement. "By publicizing these educational and enforcement efforts, the Manhattan Beach Police Department believes that drinking and driving and driving while unlicensed will be reduced. Our 'Zero Tolerance' approach to enforcement sends a clear message to those who still don’t heed the warning to designate a sober driver before celebrations begin. Simply put, 'If you are over the legal limit, you will be arrested.'"

This wouldn't be Vaughn's first arrest -- the actor was involved in a bar brawl back in 2001 in Wilmington, North Carolina, where he was filming Domestic Disturbance with Steve Buscemi. The incident -- which also resulted in Buscemi being stabbed -- resulted in Vaughn's arrest for assault, though the charges were later dropped.

ET has reached out to Vaughn's rep for comment.

