Vinny Guadagnino Shares Shocking Before and After Weight-Loss Pics

Vinny Guadagnino is giving fans a look at his incredible weight-loss transformation!

The Jersey Shore star, who follows a Keto diet, took to his @ketoguido Instagram page on Tuesday, posting before and after pics of himself after undergoing a massive lifestyle change.

"A lot of people didn't know that I struggled with my weight my whole life. I was the king of yo-yo dieting," he admitted. "I was my biggest during the years I was off TV, so a lot of people didn't realize. My genetics make me gain weight easily especially to high sugar/carb food. That being said, I believe calories also matter."

Guadagnino, 32, then provided tips on how to maintain a healthy diet, explaining why he aims for low carb, moderate protein and high fat.

"One, I don't react well to sugar. It bloats me, makes me feel groggy and lethargic, and I feel that it makes me fat easily. Two, I’m an Italian foodie so I LOVE the taste of food," he shared. "So I need fat in my diet to create delicious meals while still eating clean (i.e. a ribeye steak and creamed spinach over grilled chicken and quinoa). Three, I have more sustainable energy over long periods of time. I don't feel groggy and I have more mental clarity. I don't walk around starving because the food is sustainable."

"Four, I believe that #cleanketo (meats and greens) emulate how our hunter and gather ancestors ate, therefore how our bodies were evolved to eat. Hunting meat and gathering leaves, seeds, etc while moving around all day on empty stomachs (exercise and fasting)," he continued. "Five, my blood work indicates my body has been healthier than ever. Everything just seems to regulate itself out when I cut processed sugars and grains and eat quality meats, fats and greens for the most part (with treat meals in between of course). This isn’t easy to do in the modern sugar world but it's possible."

Shortly before making his debut as a guest performer for Chippendales at the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, last year, Guadagnino credited his toned-up figure to the Keto diet. At the time, he shared a steamy shirtless pic of himself onstage to Instagram.

"I don't have the best body in the world nor am I a pro body builder, but over the last 5 years cutting out sugar, processed bread, pasta, grains, etc... that I’ve been eating my whole life and trading it in for veggies, protein and healthy natural FAT has kept me in shape and drastically improved my physical and mental health," he captioned it. "People make 10000 excuses why Keto is bad for you, not sustainable, is a fad , etc.. (and it may not work for some specific people’s health) but those just might be excuses because we’re so addicted to bread and sugar. Cut that s**t out and eat a grass fed ribeye and some grilled veggies."

