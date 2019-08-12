Viola Davis can't contain her pride for her daughter!

ET's Keltie Knight spoke with the 54-year-old actress at the premiere of The Angry Birds Movie 2, which marks her 7-year-old daughter, Genesis Tennon's, first movie premiere.

"It feels great. I'm nervous. I'm excited. All at the same time," Tennon, who voices Vivi in the flick, said. "And I just really can't wait to see the movie."

Meanwhile, Davis said she was "so proud" of her daughter, though she didn't know if Tennon's role in the movie spoke to her future career.

"I don't know if she wants to be an actress," Davis said. "I mean, the last time I checked she wanted to be a Navy Seal. I was really happy about that because I want her to be able to handle herself."

Though Tennon may not become a professional actress, she has been sure to take some advice from her famous mom.

"[My mom told me] that no matter what people say, keep going," Tennon sweetly shared.

"I'm glad I said that," Davis said with a laugh.

"And even happier that she remembered," Genesis' dad, Julius Tennon, chimed in.

As for Davis' acting career, the How to Get Away With Murder star said she was "completely surprised" by her recent Emmy nomination for the ABC series.

"I didn't even know they were being announced that day," Viola said. "I was shooting Ma Rainey's Black Bottom in Pittsburgh, which was a great project, so I am totally thrilled to be nominated. And this is our last season, so it's like the cherry on top."

The Angry Birds Movie 2 opens nationwide on Aug. 13.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Viola Davis Reveals Why 'Widows' Required 'Another Level of Nakedness' (Exclusive)

Viola Davis Shares the One-Word Lesson She's Teaching Her Daughter (Exclusive)

Viola Davis Is a Vision in Gold on December Cover of 'L'Officiel USA' -- Exclusive First Look

Related Gallery