Challenges are coming to the town of Virgin River. On Wednesday, Netflix released the trailer for season 5 of its hit series, which teases heartbreak for the town and a big decision for Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge).

The trailer shows Mel prioritizing her high-risk pregnancy over her job at Doc's (Tim Matheson) office, as she and Jack (Martin Henderson) prepare to be parents.

As if that wasn't enough stress, the parents-to-be and the rest of the small town are faced with devastation as a wildfire hits Virgin River.

"Real heroes are the ones with the courage to do what's right. They walk toward the things most people would run away from," Jack's sister, Brie (Zibby Allen), says in the trailer. "They're the people who push past their fears, who face the unknown and hold on to their faith, even when the deck is stacked against them."

The residents will band together, though, all under the direction of their mayor, Hope (Annette O'Toole), who promises, "We will rise from the ashes. That's the power of Virgin River."

Netflix's description of the upcoming episodes teases that surprising new relationships, a shocking breakup, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire will be at the forefront of the season.

The streamer also notes that, in an effort to further prove himself to Mel, Jack will square off against both his own demons and Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley). As for Doc and Hope, their respective impairments will throw their identities into question, forcing them to find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other.

Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth), Preacher (Colin Lawrence), Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale), Denny (Kai Bradbury) and the rest of the gang will also be back in the thick of things for season 5.

When ET spoke to the cast at the conclusion of season 4, they expressed excitement about what's to come on the series, which is based off of the book series by Robyn Carr.

"What I'm looking forward to this season, I think Mel's journey from her childhood becomes more in focus throughout the season so that we can understand where she's coming from and how that informs how she behaves now," Breckenridge told ET. "But I think that there's going to be some similar twists and turns along the way."

"I feel like now Mel and Jack have an opportunity to just focus on them and their baby and their life and there's so much hope in that. There's a lot of possibility," Henderson added. "For Jack it's about starting over, starting new and he's getting help. He's really committed to healing his stuff and I think he feels that he wants to put all that stuff behind him so he can show up for this woman and for this family. There's a lot of hope and I think the audience hopefully will feel the buoyancy of that."

Virgin River season 5, part 1 will premiere Sept. 7 on Netflix.

