Wanda Sykes Says She Made a Fan Laugh So Hard They Nearly Choked to Death
Wanda Sykes Says She Won’t Host Oscars Again, Recalls Will Smith…
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Gush Over Al Roker's 'Today' Retu…
Nick Cannon Reacts to Mariah Carey and Monroe’s Christmas Duet a…
Brian Austin Green on Expanding His Family and New Project ‘Boot…
Savannah Guthrie Leaves ‘Today’ Early as Hoda Kotb’s Absence Rem…
Michael B. Jordan Says His First Reaction to Seeing Viral Underw…
Bret Michaels Shares Health Update After 2022 Hospitalization (E…
Watch Michael B. Jordan Call Out Former Classmate Who Made Fun o…
Scheana Shay Cries Over Katie Maloney's 'World Burn' Dig on 'Van…
Madonna's Brother Anthony Ciccone Dies at 66
Inside Keke Palmer's First 48 Hours With Son Leodis
Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Recall Their First Meeti…
'Outer Banks' Spoilers! Cast Reacts to Season 3's Big Reveals an…
Austin Butler Says It's a 'Profound Privilege' to Carry on Lisa …
How Shemar Moore Is Already Protecting Newborn Daughter From Boys
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Questions If Dad Kody Views W…
Ben Kweller Reveals His 16-Year-Old Son Dorian Was Killed
Farrah Abraham Shuts Down Backlash Over 13-Year-Old Daughter's S…
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Sweetest Moments Over the Years
Wanda Sykes recently had a show in Memphis, Tennessee and nearly killed it. Well, killed him, as in one of her fans.
During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the 58-year-old comedian -- along with fellow guest Joel McHale -- were asked what was one of the craziest things that's ever happened at one of their shows. Sykes said a recent show in Memphis was going well when, out of nowhere, someone started yelling at her from the side of the stage.
"I'm like, 'What's going on?' He's like, 'You need a paramedic! You need a paramedic!’ So I’m like, ‘Can you guys get the house lights up?'" Sykes explained. "And my security went over and I was like, ‘Hey, is there a doctor? We need doctors.’ And they went over and this guy -- apparently he had a lot to drink; there’s always alcohol involved -- he was laughing so hard that he puked. He vomited, and then started choking on his vomit."
Without missing a beat, McHale chimed in, "Now that must have been a good joke."
Sykes said the people who responded to the incident had to work on the fan. She even motioned with her hands and suggested they had to physically pull food out of the man's throat. In any event, the fan survived the
laughing matter and it gave Sykes a story to tell that may or may not have topped the story McHale told ahead of hers.
For inquiring minds, McHale said he had a show in Naples, Florida that easily could have pissed off any other comedian, but he appeared to take it in stride.
RELATED CONTENT:
Wanda Sykes Recalls 'Shock' at Oscars After 'Bizarre' Will Smith Slap
Wanda Sykes Recalls Moment Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars
Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall Roast Hollywood's Biggest Stars at the 2022 Oscars
Related Gallery