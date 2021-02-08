Warren "Wawa" Snipe wowed audiences at Super Bowl LV with his performances of "America the Beautiful" and "The Star-Spangled Banner" in American Sign Language before the big game. Almost instantly, Snipe's charismatic appearance became a highlight of the night and video of his performance quickly went viral.

"I was just so excited and overwhelmed and feeling grateful and blessed," Snipe told ET on Monday during a video chat, conducted in ASL and with help from interpreter Brent Tracy.

Snipe, 50, said he feels "truly humbled" by the experience and the monumentally supportive response and feedback.

Snipe, a deaf rapper and performer, won over the crowd with his animated expressions and bright smile as he performed alongside H.E.R. for "America the Beautiful," and with Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church for the national anthem.

"[This] has been a dream of mine," Snipe shared, explaining that he'd always wanted to perform at the Super Bowl, perhaps even during the halftime show. "When I was notified that I was the talent chosen, I was shocked... it was just really exciting and my family was in shock."

For Snipe, getting to perform at the start of the massive event came at a time when things really were falling in line, and the timing proved to be genuinely thrilling.

"I was in the middle of completing my album. The album was just released February 1 and in January I was notified that I had been selected to perform," he shared. "So I had a big project to focus on [and] that just added another project to my plate! I had my album release and I had the Super Bowl."

When it came time to hit the field, Snipe gave it his all and delivered a big, impassioned performance that won over everyone watching. He became an instant viral hit and the popularity was so instant that Snipe said he was actually concerned.

"I thought I was in trouble. That was my first thought. That maybe I did too much, and there might be some ramifications for 'stealing the show,'" Snipe said, referring to when he first saw some of the headlines about his appearance. "But I gave it everything I had, and I wanted to provide a show, a performance that was best of the best."

"The other artists and performers are the best of the best, and I need to meet them on their level, and give access to the deaf and hard of hearing community, which is very important," he added.

Ultimately, Snipe was inundated with love and support, and the entertainer said he's "very grateful for that."

"When you're doing something that you're passionate about, that you really love, you're going to give it everything you have, and that's a win," he shared.

Super Bowl LV: Biggest Moments Including The Weeknd’s Halftime Performance and the Pre-Game Show This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Meet the Scene-Stealing Deaf Rapper Who Performed at Super Bowl LV

Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl LV

Jazmine Sullivan on Singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LV