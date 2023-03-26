Watch Chaka Khan Duet With Stevie Wonder at Her 70th Birthday Party

Chaka Khan's 70th birthday was a meeting of musical greats!

In a video captured by an attendee, Khan was seen signing alongside fellow music icon, Stevie Wonder, as she rang in the big 7-0 Thursday at the Vortex recording studio in Hollywood.

Per TMZ, the duo belted out Khan's hit, "Tell Me Something Good," before joining forces for a few of Wonder's tracks, including "Signed, Sealed, Delivered," and of course, his famous rendition of "Happy Birthday," which had the packed party singing along.

The couple hundred guests included a few other famous faces as well, with Khan's longtime friend and collaborator, Joni Mitchell, and comedian, Mike Epps, coming out to honor the songstress. Tiffany Haddish, who was also in attendance, showed off her musical chops -- and a few dance moves too -- with her take on Tina Turner's "Proud Mary."

According to the outlet, the party continued late into the night, with guests celebrating Khan's milestone birthday well past 1:00 a.m.

ET spoke to the 10-time GRAMMY winner last month, where she reflected on her career and shared the biggest life lessons she's learned ahead of turning 70.

"I've got five generations in any given audience," Khan, who last summer dropped "Woman Like Me," her latest single, said, "Five generations of people, and I think that's significant."

With so much under her belt, Khan offered her perspective to those who want to follow in her footsteps.

"I keep telling these kids, they want to know what should they do if they have a calling or a dream," she said. "The thing is, if you have a calling or a dream, you're either going to realize it or you're going to crash and burn; kill yourself or kill somebody else or something, you know? You're gonna have to do it, it has to be done. Or you have to pick something else. Because the calling is just the calling. It's that simple. It's bigger than you. So, you have to do it. And if you don't, the post office is always hiring."

Even with over 50 years in the business under her belt, and a career that's spanned at least seven musical genres, Khan's still looking forward at what's next.

"I've done everything but kick myself in the back of the head," Khan quipped. "The only thing left to do, I mean, really, I feel like I've done a great deal. I'm wondering, you know, what's next?"

