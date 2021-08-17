Watch Claudia Oshry and Ben Soffer Adorably Bicker in a Game of 'Sip or Spill' (Exclusive)
'Sip or Spill' With Claudia Oshry and Ben Soffer!
Ryan Reynolds on Celebrating 10 Years With Blake Lively at the …
Watch Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Mock Backlash Over Their Kid…
Cameron Mathison Talks Return to ‘General Hospital’ and Life Aft…
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Real Hair Curls, Tristan Thompson R…
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Mike Says He's Filing for Divorce Afte…
Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth Spotted on Set of 'Sex and t…
Khloe Kardashian's Family Thinks Tristan Thompson Breakup Is 'Go…
Watch Channing Tatum Hold Sandra Bullock and Jump Into a Pool
Alex Rodriguez Talks Moving Forward After 'Incredible' Past 5 Ye…
Channing Tatum Posts Shirtless Selfie and Declares He's 'Finally…
'The Voice' Season 21: Kelly Clarkson and Jason Aldean on Their …
Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds for Posting Thirst Trap of His…
Drew Barrymore on Britney Spears' Conservatorship and Why She’s …
Inside Jada Pinkett Smith’s Decision to Start a Tattoo Sleeve
Kelly Rowland Talks Baby No. 2 and the Possibility of a Destiny’…
‘Love Island’ Winners Olivia and Korey Reveal Why Their Relation…
Matthew McConaughey Hasn't Used Deodorant in 35 Years, Co-Star R…
Eboni K. Williams Talks the Toll of ‘RHONY’ Freshman Run and Add…
"No, no, no. Sorry. Start over."
So begins a hilarious round of "Sip or Spill" with Claudia Oshry and Ben Soffer (aka @girlwithnojob and @boywithnojob), the New York City-based influencer power couple. The pair joins a Zoom with ET separately -- Ben from their Manhattan home, Claudia from her The Morning Toast podcast studio -- to challenge each other with a series of questions. If they want to answer, they can. If they want to skip (and keep from incriminating themselves), they have to sip on Spritz Society canned cocktails, a new beverage line Ben founded.
Watch as the duo volleys queries back and forth, getting into such territory as, who is the best character on Friends? Does Claudia's constant singing bother Ben? Does Ben really call goosebumps "goose pimples"? Is Claudia "cheugy"? Should Ben get rid of all his clothes? And, will TikTok ruin the lovebirds' sleep schedule??
That and more can be seen in the video above. To learn more about Ben's new business venture, visit SpritzSociety.com.
RELATED CONTENT:
Claudia Oshry Won't Think She’s Made It Until She's a Real Housewife (Exclusive)
'Girl With No Job' Instagram Star Claudia Oshry Releases Trailer for Her Debut Stand-Up Special
Claudia Oshry’s 'Toast' Is Here! Listen and Learn the Story Behind Her Debut Song (Exclusive)