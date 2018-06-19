Watch Derek Hough Channel Shania Twain on 'Lip Sync Battle' (Exclusive)

We're pretty sure that impressed Shania Twain much!

Derek Hough performs one heck of a tribute to the 53-year-old singer during Thursday's episode of Lip Sync Battle -- in front of Twain herself. The World of Dance star puts on his dancing shoes as he gets down to "Any Man of Mine," and ET's got an exclusive first look!

Hough, donning a fringe jacket and blue jeans, shakes it across the floor with Twain and Chrissy Teigen cheering him on from one side of the room, and his competitor, Nicole Scherzinger, taking it in with LL Cool J from the other.

"You have to come and choreograph this for my tour!" Twain exclaims after his performance, as Hough adorably freaks out.

"I'll be your backup dancer all day!" he replies.

Watch the clip below.

Teigen and LL Cool J spilled tons of Lip Sync Battle set secrets while chatting with ET last January. Watch below.

Lip Sync Battle airs Thursdays at 10:30 ET/PT on Paramount Network.

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Alicia Silverstone Revisit Cher From ‘Clueless' in Super Fun 'Lip Sync Battle' Teaser

Rita Ora Channels Scary Spice & Charli XCX Becomes Ed Sheeran for ‘Lip Sync Battle’ -- Watch

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Absolutely Glows in Shimmery, Low-Cut LBD at 'Lip Sync Battle Live'