Watch Dylan McDermott Share the Screen With Daughter Colette in 'FBI: Most Wanted' First Look (Exclusive)
Dylan McDermott is making it a family affair on FBI: Most Wanted. The star of the CBS drama shares the small screen with his daughter, Colette, on Tuesday's episode, and only ET premieres the exclusive first-look clip of the duo in action.
In the episode, "The Miseducation of Metcalfe 2," the Most Wanted team jumps into action to find two missing co-eds after their roommate Carly Cassidy's (played by Colette McDermott) older brother is involved in a homicide that took place in their dorm room.
ET's exclusive sneak peek from the hour features Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott) and Special Agent Kristin Gaines (Alexa Davalos) as they interrogate Carly over her brother's suspicious dealings and warn her that protecting him may lead to jail time.
After confronting her about the stash of unregistered guns found in a duffle, Remy demands she unlock her phone so they can locate her fugitive brother. Things get a bit tense as Remy and Carly face off.
“It has been such a great pleasure to work with my daughter, Colette," Dylan told ET exclusively of his daughter, who also appeared in Ryan Murphy's Hollywood. "She’s so smart, really talented and deeply compassionate. I’m lucky to be her Dad.”
And they're not the only members of the McDermott clan in the episode -- Dylan's adorable dog, Otis, also makes an onscreen appearance.
FBI: Most Wanted airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
