Courteney Cox just proved that while her Friends character, Monica, may have the moves, her own dance skills may need a bit of work. Cox took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of her and boyfriend Johnny McDaid attempting -- and failing -- the iconic lift scene from Dirty Dancing, which sees Patrick Swayze's character, Johnny, lifting Jennifer Grey aka Baby.

In the video, shared to Cox's account on Sunday, the 58-year-old actress and the Irish musician are watching the 1987 film when Cox asks McDaid, 46, if they can give the lift a try. With a little help from their friends, Jason Koenig and Ed Sheeran, they decide to give it a go. With the film's infamous track "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" playing in the background, Koenig and Sheeran grab hold of either side of Cox, lifting her up as they run her toward McDaid, who is seemingly waiting -- and ready -- to lift his ladylove.

After coming to a halt, Cox and McDaid give each other the signal to proceed with the lift, but in a laugh-out-loud turn of events, McDaid ends up leaping forward into Cox's arms to be the one lifted into the air. Unprepared, Cox does not catch the Snow Patrol singer -- who, thanks to editing -- appears to make a crash landing, with the video cutting to an ambulance on its way to the rocker's rescue.

"It’s ok we’re professionals," Cox captioned the tongue-in-cheek clip.

It's not the first time Cox has employed Sheeran in one of her dance routines. Back in 2021, the "Bad Habits" singer served as the Ross to Monica's Rachel in a re-enactment of "The Routine" from Friends.

The pair nail the routine as best as they could, but with a slightly different ending. "Just some routine dancing with a friend… @teddysphotos," Cox captioned the clip, adding the hashtag, "#ReRoutine."

Friends fans will remember "The Routine" from season 6, episode 10 of the sitcom, in which Monica (Cox) and Ross (David Schwimmer) resurrected their former dance routine on the set of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

In addition to busting a few dance moves, the pair has been frequent collaborators, with Sheeran joining Cox for her Instagram piano sessions and Cox even singing on the British singer's track, "Visiting Hours," as well as appearing on his 2017 album, Divide.

See more on the pair in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran Do 'The Routine' From 'Friends'

Courteney Cox Photobombs 'Friends' Fans on the Iconic Orange Couch

Revisiting Ed Sheeran's Personal Revelations: From Babies to Struggles

VMAs 2021: Ed Sheeran Reveals Courteney Cox Sings on His New Album! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery