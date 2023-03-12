Watch Emily Blunt Crash Dwayne Johnson's Interview at the Oscars (Exclusive)
Dwayne Johnson had a little company while walking the red carpet at Sunday's Oscars ceremony. Emily Blunt, Johnson's Jungle Cruise co-star, crashed Johnson's interview with ET.
Johnson and Blunt served as co-presenters later that evening, presenting the first award of the night, Best Animated Feature, following host Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue.
"They were just asking me, 'Who's the most talented, most brilliant actor you've ever worked with?' I said you," Johnson said to Blunt when she walked into his ET interview before the ceremony began.
"That's so nice," Blunt replied, joking, "Have you worked with any other actresses?"
"Not that I care about, after you, no," Johnson said, laughing.
In the same interview, Johnson gave ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner the insider details on his stunning Oscars ensemble.
"This is ballet pink, Dolce & Gabbana," Johnson said of his perfectly tailored tuxedo, before showing a gorgeous flower embellishment on his lapel.
"In Polynesian, there's a term we have, 'puamana,' it means 'strength of a flower,'" Johnson explained with a smile. "So this represents my daughters."
Johnson is dad to three daughters -- including 21-year-old Ava, from his previous marriage to Dany Garcia -- as well as 7-year-old Jasmine and 4-year-old Tia, whom he shares with wife Lauren Hashian.
The 2023 Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs live on Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage and the full list of winners.
