Hugh Laurie is stepping behind the camera to bring a new adaptation of the 1934 Agatha Christie novel, Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?, to BritBox. The limited-run series, written and directed by the former House star, tells the story of two amateur detectives who get in over their heads investigating a murder.

It also features an all-star cast, which ET has an exclusive sneak peek of in the video above. The clip gives viewers a first look at Will Poulter as Bobby Jones, Lucy Boynton as socialite Lady Frances as well as Jim Broadbent and Emma Thompson, who play her parents and British aristocrats Lord and Lady Marcham.

A lifelong fan of the novel, Laurie was delighted to be able to bring the story to the screen for the first time in over a decade. “It’s simultaneously a great honor, but it’s also a daunting honor,” the actor, who also appears in the series as Dr. Nicholson, said of adapting Christie’s work.

“I always thought the novel had a comic spirit to it,” Laurie said during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, when the series’ mix of humor with suspense was brought up.

He went on to explain that he merely brought out the playfulness that Christie “imbued these characters with… I think Agatha Christie deliberately set out to do something that had more of a comic spirit to it, than some of her previous novels.”

Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?, which premieres April 12, is the first of several new adaptations coming to the service this year, BritBox also announced during the Press Tour.

“I am thrilled to be continuing our relationship with Agatha Christie Limited and Mammoth Screen for three more adaptations of Agatha Christie’s mysteries” said Emily Powers, Head of BritBox North America. “I look forward to working with each creative team to bring a new unique perspective to Christie’s incredible stories.”

