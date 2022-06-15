Watch Harry Styles and Emma Corrin in First 'My Policeman' Teaser Trailer
'My Policeman' Teaser Trailer
The first teaser trailer for My Policeman has just arrived.
On Wednesday, fans were offered a new sneak peek at the Michael Grandage-directed drama starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson. The subtle teaser points to forbidden love between Style's character, Tom, a policeman, and Dawson's character, museum curator Patrick. Corrin's character, a teacher named Marion, is seemingly caught in the middle as Tom's wife.
According to a synopsis released by Prime Video, "My Policeman follows three young people—policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson) — as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain."
Audiences will also get to see the characters 40 years later in the 1990s. "Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past," the synopsis reads. "Based on the book by Bethan Roberts, director Michael Grandage carves a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness."
While fans may have lingering unanswered questions, it won't be long before they can watch the long-anticipated movie themselves when it hits select theaters on Oct. 21 and is available on Prime Video come Nov. 4.
Until then, check out the teaser trailer above!
