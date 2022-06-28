New K-pop girl group, NMIXX, who made their debut earlier this year with the premiere of their first single album, Ad Mare, is back with a new dance video!

The seven-member group, which consists of leader Haewon, Lily, Sullyoon, Jinni, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin, were recently in Los Angeles and stopped by downtown's STEEZY Studio where they filmed a dance practice video for their debut single, "O.O."

Only ET exclusively premieres their new dance practice video, which features the group's high-energy choreography and dance moves to the genre-inclusive song. The video also includes adorable behind-the-scenes moments of the group members' day spent at the L.A. dance studio.

Watch the exclusive dance practice video below.

NMIXX made their official debut Feb. 22 with the release of Ad Mare, the group's four-track album featuring "O.O" and "TANK." In May, they performed at the KCON premiere concert in Seoul and were part of KCON USA's Chicago lineup. They'll perform at KCON LA in August.

STEEZY holds online dance classes for registered users in over 100 countries. STEEZY has more than 2,000 classes from the world’s best instructors teaching everything from K-pop to hip-hop, ballet to jazz.You can check out more at www.steezy.co.

