Bianka Bryant is putting on her dancing shoes! The daughter of Vanessa Bryant and her late husband, Kobe Bryant, made an adorable surprise appearance in her oldest sister, Natalia’s, Instagram video.

In the sweet clip, 17-year-old Natalia is dancing to “We Rock” -- from the 2008 flick, Camp Rock -- with two of her cousins. The girls have the routine down, but their practiced steps stop when Bianka slides into the frame and starts putting on a show of her own.

The 3-year-old tot is all smiles in a Los Angeles Lakers shirt and yellow bow as she giggles and moves her legs as Natalia and the other girls watch on with grins.

“Little sister. Bianka Bella ❤️BB Kiddo 😊@nataliabryant #family #cousins,” Vanessa captioned the clip.

The cute video came shortly after the WNBA honored Vanessa and Kobe’s late daughter, Gianna, by selecting her as an honorary draft pick. Gianna and Kobe both died in a January helicopter crash along with seven others. Two of the other victims, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, were also selected as honorary draft picks.

“It would have been a dream come true for her,” said Vanessa, who also shares 10-month-old Capri with the late athlete. “She worked tirelessly every single day, she wanted to be one of the greatest athletes of all time, just like her daddy.”

“So thank you,” she continued. “Thank you for honoring my little girl. Kobe and Gigi loved the WNBA... I want to congratulate all of this year's draft picks. Work hard. Never settle. Use that Mamba Mentality.”

