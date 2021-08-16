Josey Dorsey is adorably following in late mom Naya Rivera's musical footsteps.

The 5-year-old son of the former Glee star and Ryan Dorsey put on a singing show at home over the weekend, as documented in his dad's Instagram Stories. After warming up by strumming on guitar, Josey performed a sweet karaoke rendition of Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror."

Josey certainly didn't hold back, attempting to hit all the high notes as he belted out the lyrics. Naya's mini-me was such a pro, he barely even had to look at the screen, instead staring right into Ryan's camera.

This isn't the first time Josey's parents have documented his love for music, however. The couple's only child together was also captured singing a medley of songs when he was just a baby.

Ryan revealed back in June that he was "proud" of Josey for graduating preschool. "Fresh outta Pre-K boy! Next Up Kindergarten!" he captioned a pic of his little one in a cap and gown. "#summertime #proudDad."

The ceremony came a few weeks before the one-year anniversary of Naya's tragic death. The actress was pronounced dead on July 13, 2020, five days after she went missing at California's Lake Piru while taking a boat ride with Josey. She was 33 years old.

Naya's father, George Rivera, recently spoke to ET about how his daughter changed after becoming a mother to Josey in 2015.

"He really became everything for her," George said. "Her focus was really on him and he was growing up as she was becoming a mother, she really leaned into that, really leaned into that and the word I want to use is maturity. She became very mature as a person and really receptive to other people's feelings."

George also shared that Josey asks about his mom frequently, and gave credit to Ryan and Naya's sister, Nickayla Rivera, for helping the little boy through it.

"Nickayla and Ryan are doing a really great job," he shared. "Tough situation, especially because he was there -- it's not like you're talking about a ghost that's floating around, right? He's got memories as well, but boy is he coming around, right? Really strong kid."

"We handle him and we talk to him just like he's a 5-year-old going on six," he continued. "It's no different but when he wants to talk about his mother, we talk about his mother, in conversation. He's growing up and handling it really well."

Hear more in the video below.

