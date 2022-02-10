For one of Meat Loaf's final television appearances before his death last month, the late rock legend joined forces with Ghost Hunters and set out to find out what exactly haunted an infamous farmhouse aptly dubbed "The Haunted House on the Hill."

In a preview clip of the upcoming episode Ghost Hunters: The Haunted House on the Hill, the "Bat Out of Hell" singer enthusiastically teams up with The Atlantic Paranormal Society (TAPS) that's made up of Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti.

The crew -- who revived the iconic series for Discovery+ -- meet up with Meat Loaf in Sulphur Springs, Tennessee, about 100 miles east of Knoxville. It's the site of the house built sometime in the 1800s and where the Talcotts family relocated from New York in 2013. Legend has it, the family only found out about its haunted past after buying the dilapidated farmhouse. They would eventually renovate it to a more livable condition and, after moving in, the family said they heard strange sounds and smells -- from a child's laughter to a woman crying.

Dave Tango, Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Shari DeBenedetti. Discovery+

In the clip, Meat Loaf, who filmed the episode in September 2021, greets Hawes and Gonsalves with huge hugs. Meat Loaf can't contain his excitement about the opportunity to track the living spirits. And it's not the first time he's joined them on an adventure. The clip shows Meat Loaf doing just that during a season 5 episode. He first joined the Ghost Hunters on an investigation in 2009 and has worked with them on numerous excursions ever since.

"I am so incredibly honored and thanks to Jason and team for inviting me out again," Meat Loaf says in the clip.

The crew sets up 40 cameras in the house, where they say there have been sightings of shadowy figures and a female heard in multiple rooms of the house. Before breaking and heading inside, Meat Loaf's excitement is palpable as he exclaims, "Let's rock!"

During a Q&A session in 2009, Hawes and the team were asked about what it was like filming Ghost Hunters with Meat Loaf. The crew couldn't stop singing his praises, and they tell the story about how Meat Loaf put in a request with his agent to get him on the show. When his agent never got around to making the request, Hawes says it was the rock star who reached out to the team about wanting to join them on a hunt because that's how big a fan he was of the show.

The legendary musician died on Jan. 20. He was 74. His manager, Michael Greene, confirmed the news, and the artist's official Facebook page released a statement.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends," the statement read. "His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Wayne's World."

Meat Loaf, Rock Legend, Dead at 74 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Meat Loaf, Rock Legend, Dead at 74

"We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," the statement added. "We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls... don't ever stop rocking!"

Ghost Hunters: The Haunted House on the Hill begins streaming Feb. 12 on Discovery+.

RELATED CONTENT:

Remembering Meat Loaf: See the Rock Legend's Rare Moments With ET This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Meat Loaf's Wife Deborah Talks 'Gut-Wrenching' Loss of 'Best Friend'

Meat Loaf's Daughter Pens Tribute Following Rock Legend's Death

Meat Loaf Dead at 74: Cher, Edward Norton and More Stars Pay Tribute