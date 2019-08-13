"Are we no longer saying 'turnt'?" Gayle King asks in a hilarious video with her bestie, Oprah Winfrey.

The two longtime BFFs sat down for a fun OG Chronicles segment titled "Oprah and Gayle Guess Slang Words" for O, The Oprah Magazine. In a video published on Tuesday, the media mogul and the CBS This Morning co-host are quizzed on how well they know the latest slang words, with "lit" being the first term.

"Lit means it's really great, it's fun, fantastic," Winfrey says before giving the example, "We went to a party and it was lit."

While they nailed the definitions for shade, okurrr and shook, they didn't pass the test when asked to define "snack."

"My favorite snack is barbeque potato chips," King responds, with Winfrey adding, "And mine is popcorn with truffles." See more below, including Winfrey's new favorite slang word.

King and Winfrey cover the friendship-themed September issue of O. ET got an exclusive look at the cover shoot last week, where the besties talked about sharing this special issue together.

ET also spoke with Winfrey earlier this month, where she opened up about her lasting friendship with King.

"People come up to me all the time and introduce their friends to me as, 'This is my Gayle,'" Winfrey told ET's Nischelle Turner. "So I think it means something. Someone asked me the other day, how is it that our friendship has lasted so long. It's because she has a life of her own and now people can see that she has a life of her own."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Oprah Winfrey on Possibly Joining Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show'

Inside Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King's Best Friend Cover Shoot for 'O' Magazine (Exclusive)

Oprah Winfrey Explains Why She's Finally Sharing the Cover of 'O Magazine' With Her BFF (Exclusive)

Related Gallery