Watch Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd, Husband Maks and Son Shai Recreate Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are the family that dances together! On Sunday, the Dancing With the Stars alums shared a video of them recreating a part of Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show. Like the superstar performer, Peta is expecting baby number two. Joining in on the fun was the couple's 6-year-old son, Shai.
"We just couldn’t help it! Shai stole the show and @petamurgatroyd lived her best life!" the caption on the Instagram post read.
"By the way, if you REALLY know @maksimc you know that @badgalriri have been his secret crush since "Umbrella" and for EXTRA EXTRA points which #Riri song is Maks and Peta’s favorite and was a must at their wedding," she added.
In the clip, Maks and Shai take center stage in white hoodies, as Peta channels Rihanna in a red two-piece sweatsuit that lets her growing baby bump shine.
While she lip syncs to RiRi's hit, "B***h Better Have My Money," Maks and Shai show off their silly moves and glide across the floor in their socks.
In January, the couple shared that after a long road with IVF and miscarriages, they were expecting their second child. Earlier this month, Maks and Peta gushed about their love story and the moment they told their son he was going to be a big brother.
"Because of the way it came about, some difficulties with getting pregnant, we just sort of went with nothing's happening, keep it normal, keep it chill," Maks told ET.
The pair explained that they've been laying low at home with Shai, grateful for their nest ahead of expanding their family.
"We actually told [Shai] in our bathroom," Peta said with a laugh. "He was looking at my stomach, he's like, 'Mommy, you've got a baby in there,' and I was like, 'We do actually.' And he was so excited, just jumping around."
