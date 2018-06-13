Watch Prince George Playfully Get Pushed Down a Hill By His Cousin During Royal Polo Match

Prince George is living his best life!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 4-year-old son attended a polo match at the Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire, England, over the weekend, where he was spotted rolling down a grassy hill thanks to a push from one of his cousins.

The mini royal was supposed to be cheering on his father, Prince William, during Sunday's match, alongside his mother, Kate Middleton, and sister, Princess Charlotte. But in a video capturing the cute moment, 7-year-old Savannah -- the daughter of Peter and Autumn Phillips -- playfully gives George a boost, clearly not paying much attention to the match.

Savannah and George have been spending a lot of time together lately and stealing the spotlight from their royal family. At Saturday's Trooping the Colour parade, honoring Queen Elizabeth II's 92nd birthday, Savannah hilariously shushed George multiple times throughout the event for being too loud.

It doesn't get much cuter than that!

