SEVENTEEN is performing a medley of their biggest hits -- just for ET! In an exclusive new performance, the K-pop group treats fans to some of their favorite songs, plus a cover of Justin Bieber's "Holy."

S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino bring their A-game for the performance, which starts with "Very Nice."

The band then transitions into "Clap," "Left & Right," "Snap Shoot" and "Don't Wanna Cry." Woozi, DK and Seungkwan wrap things up with a short rendition of "Holy."

"'Holy' has been on repeat for us ever since its release. It's been stuck in our heads and we often found ourselves humming or singing along to it throughout the day as well," the band tells ET. "So naturally, when we got the chance to perform a short cover of a pop song during our ET medley, all of us came to choose 'Holy'!"

"SEVENTEEN's been working hard in the studios to bring new music your way," they add. "Stay tuned and keep an ear out for more from us this year!"

It's been an exciting time for the band, who became "double million sellers" in 2020 after releasing their special album ; (Semicolon) and EP Heng:garæ, both of which sold more than 1 million copies each.

Watch SEVENTEEN's medley in the video player above.

RELATED CONTENT:

How K-Pop Groups Like BTS Broke Through in the U.S. This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

KARD on Being a Co-ed K-Pop Group and Who They Would Want to Collaborate With Next (Exclusive)

'BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky' Gets Candid About the Realities of Fame

BTS Recreates GRAMMYs Set in Korea for Epic 'Dynamite' Performance

Related Gallery