Watch Shay Mitchell's Epic ‘Power Rangers’-Themed Gender Reveal

Shay Mitchell and boyfriend Matte Babel just found out they’re having a baby girl -- by watching two pals dress up as Power Rangers and battle it out in a backyard pool!

The couple had Mitchell’s assistant, Liz, organize the unique gender reveal, which they filmed for a video titled, “Do NOT Try This Gender Reveal at Home,” and posted on the actress’ YouTube channel.

“I truly think that I’m having a boy because … just the retribution of having a girl,” the 32-year-old Pretty Little Liars alum says at the beginning of the video. “My parents would just look at me and be like, ‘Karma, b***h.’ It’s a boy.”

The pair are then shown sitting in a backyard and looking stunned when a blue Power Ranger, played by television producer Lawrence Longo, enters to kick off the reveal.

“Oh my God! I f***ken knew it!” enthuses Mitchell, assuming that the blue character indicates the couple is having a boy.

She then gasps as a pink Power Ranger, played by Canadian actress Elysia Rotaru, enters.

“Wait, what?” Mitchell says, confused. “We're not having twins!”

Mitchell then repeatedly declares, “Oh my God,” in between fits of laughter, as the two characters engage in a physical battle.

“Power Rangers. Never in the history of gender reveals have I seen Power Rangers,” she says, while Babel sits there mesmerized by the fight scene.

The Power Rangers then fall into the pool, where they start ripping their suits off after suffering breathing difficulties.

“Oh my God, it’s a girl,” Mitchell concludes as the soaked, pink Power Ranger exits the pool and tries to sit on the couple’s laps.

“Is it a girl?” Babel asks, frustrated. "Can you guys just say, is it a girl or a boy?!"

After confirmation they are having a little girl, Mitchell responds, “Oh my God … everybody freaking knew,” referring to an earlier poll of family and friends -- six out of eight whom predicted the baby was a girl.

“I’m not ready for this,” Babel adds, later asking, “Are you sure? It’s 100% accurate, right?”

Mitchell shared news of her pregnancy in an Instagram post on June 28.



The happy news came six months after she revealed she had miscarried and “lost the child of my hopes and dreams.”

See more on the couple below.

