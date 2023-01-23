Watch the 'Dynasty' Cast Have One Last Laugh in the Final Season Bloopers (Exclusive)
Watch the 'Dynasty' Final Season Bloopers! (Exclusive)
Why Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are on a Break, But Not Broken…
Jeremy Renner's ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Co-Star Hugh Dillon Shares …
Lisa Marie Presley on Elvis and Following in Dad's Footsteps Wit…
Lisa Marie Presley Laid to Rest at Graceland Alongside Son Benja…
Lisa Marie Presley Memorial: ‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler Expected…
Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial: Alanis Morissette, Axl Rose, Sara…
Kylie Jenner Reveals Newborn Son Still Doesn't Have a Name! (Exc…
Priscilla Presley Delivers Emotional Tribute to Lisa Marie Durin…
Axl Rose on Wanting to ‘Do Right’ by Lisa Marie Presley and Fami…
Austin Butler Makes First Appearance Since Lisa Marie Presley's …
Lady Gaga Confirms She's Starring in 'Joker' Sequel With Joaquin…
Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial: Sarah Ferguson Delivers Poem Dedi…
Lisa Marie Presley's Family Shares Update on Public Memorial Ser…
Lisa Marie Presley’s Close Friend on Rumors of Graceland Court B…
Watch Kourtney Kardashian Explain Why She and Travis Barker Kiss…
Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Tributes Mom for Firs…
The Dynasty cast is having one last laugh!
After wrapping up in September following a five-season run on The CW, what better way to say goodbye for good than an exclusive first look at the final season gag reel.
In ET's sneak peek at the bloopers, Dynasty stars Elizabeth Gillies, Rafael de la Fuente, Grant Show, Michael Michele and more get tongue-tied as they try to get through their lines of dialogue on set.
In one blooper reel highlight, Show and Daniella Alonso, who play Blake and Cristal Carrington respectively, have a few kissing scenes and her lipstick transfers onto his mouth -- clearly a running joke on set as Show quips, "How are my lips?" In another moment, Michele, who plays Dominique Deveraux, can't get through the scene after a sudden spice attack.
In the final season, after Eva -- Fallon’s (Gillies) scorned and lovesick assistant -- shot her, Fallon lay bleeding out on the campaign gala floor with her marriage to Liam (Adam Huber) also circling the drain. Will she survive the internal damage? Will her marriage survive the external damage? It’s anyone’s guess.
The final season of Dynasty, which features all 22 episodes, bloopers and a featurette, will be available Tuesday, Jan. 24 on DVD from Paramount.
RELATED CONTENT:
Joan Collins Reflects on Her Iconic 'Dynasty' Catfights
Michael Michele Talks Reimagining ‘Dynasty’s Dominique Deveraux
Nicollette Sheridan on Putting Her Own Stamp on 'Dynasty's' Alexis: 'Fasten Your Seat Belts' (Exclusive)